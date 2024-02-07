Advertisement
News

Bank of Ireland apologises for ATM outages in Listowel and Tralee

Feb 7, 2024 13:08 By radiokerrynews
Bank of Ireland apologises for ATM outages in Listowel and Tralee
Share this article

Bank of Ireland has apologised after customers in Tralee and Listowel were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs at the weekend.

The bank says there were operational issues with ATMs in Listowel and Tralee over the bank holiday weekend which have been rectified.

Bank of Ireland has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

Advertisement

It says it monitors its services on an ongoing basis to minimise the amount of time an ATM isn’t in operation.

The bank says if people are unable to withdraw cash, the ATM machine, in question, is brought back into service as soon as possible.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man arrested in UK in connection with fatal Kerry house fire is an Irish national
Advertisement
Government has "no difficulty" exploring how best to make use of Tralee Courthouse
Kerry business completes €400,000 investment to expand its operations
Advertisement

Recommended

MTU Kerry All Set To Host Sigerson And Fitzgibbon Cups
Man arrested in UK in connection with fatal Kerry house fire is an Irish national
Government has "no difficulty" exploring how best to make use of Tralee Courthouse
Kerry business completes €400,000 investment to expand its operations
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus