Bank of Ireland has apologised after customers in Tralee and Listowel were unable to withdraw cash from ATMs at the weekend.

The bank says there were operational issues with ATMs in Listowel and Tralee over the bank holiday weekend which have been rectified.

Bank of Ireland has apologised for the inconvenience caused to customers.

It says it monitors its services on an ongoing basis to minimise the amount of time an ATM isn’t in operation.

The bank says if people are unable to withdraw cash, the ATM machine, in question, is brought back into service as soon as possible.