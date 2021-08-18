Ballybunion to welcome Bill Murray back with open arms

Hollywood actor Bill Murray will be welcomed back to Ballybunion with open arms.

That’s according to Jackie Hourigan of Harty Costello Townhouse, who was speaking about the imminent return of the Hollywood star.

Bill Murry is playing some of the country’s top golf courses for The Links Life, a golf-travel documentary, and he’s due in Ballybunion next week.

An Oscar nominee, he’s is one of Hollywood’s most recognisable actors, having starred in films such as Ghostbusters, Groundhog Day and Lost in Translation.

Jackie Hourigan met Bill Murray during the star’s previous visit.