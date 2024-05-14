Advertisement
Sport

Henderson out of Ireland’s summer tour

May 14, 2024 16:57 By radiokerrysport
Henderson out of Ireland's summer tour
Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Ireland’s summer tour of South Africa.

His province - Ulster - say the second row had surgery on an injured toe yesterday, and will be out for three months.

James Hume is another whose season has been ended prematurely, after he underwent knee surgery.

Rob Baloucoune and Luke Marshall are out of Saturday’s URC meeting with Leinster, while both Tom O’Toole and Sean Refell are doubtful.

Connacht will be without Mack Hansen for Saturday’s vital URC fixture with the DHL Stormers.

The Ireland winger hasn’t played since suffering a dislocated shoulder in the New Year’s Day win over Munster.

However, Santiago Cordero is likely to make his long-awaited debut after sustaining an ACL injury during pre-season.

Saracens have confirmed that brothers Mako and Billy Vunipola will leave the club at the end of the season.

Both players have won five Premiership titles and three European trophies during their time with the Premiership club.

Billy Vunipola is expected to join Montpellier, and he could be joined there by his brother too.

