Ballinskelligs community excited about prospect of developing derelict hotel

The majority of people in Ballinskelligs are excited about the prospect of developing a hotel, that’s been derelict for over 30 years.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty.

There are plans to renovate the former Reenroe Hotel and develop a leisure park on the lands adjacent to it.

The refurbishment plans were unveiled at an information evening last week; they include a shop, reception area, ground floor restaurant and rooftop restaurant and bar, with a variety of accommodation types surrounding it.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says the feedback locally has been overwhelmingly positive: