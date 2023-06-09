Plans unveiled to renovate South Kerry hotel derelict for over 30 years

Plans to renovate a derelict South Kerry hotel have been unveiled.

John and Siobhán Breen intend to apply for planning to renovate the Reenroe Hotel near Ballinskelligs, and develop a leisure park on the lands adjacent to it.

A public information event was held yesterday evening by Malachy Walsh and Partners, Engineering and Environmental Consultants, who have been commissioned for the project.

Advertisement

The company says the ambition is to restore and expand the tourist offering in the area, and create a sustainable tourism development that benefits the environment, economy and cultural heritage of the region.

The site of the former hotel and its adjacent two-storey house overlook Reenroe Beach near Ballinskelligs.

The hotel was built in the late 1960s, but has been derelict for over 30 years, and previous plans to renovate it were unsuccessful.

Advertisement

Malachy Walsh and Partners has been commissioned to undertake the engineering/architectural design, to prepare an Environmental Impact Assesment Report, and prepare a planning application for the development.

As part of the process, the company says there is ongoing consultation at community level, local authority level and with statutory and non-statutory consultees.

Advertisement

This included a public meeting last evening in Ballinskelligs, where initial draft and conceptual layouts for the project were on display, along with historical and environmental information about the 16-hectare site.

Plans for the refurbished and expanded hotel include a bar, shop, reception area, ground floor restaurant and rooftop restaurant and bar, with a variety of accommodation types surrounding it.

The project also includes an environmental management plan for the land to the east of the site, which would also provide an improved walking route for locals.

Advertisement

The applicants also propose to improve the local access road to the nearby beach, and possibly increase car parking at the beach, subject to discussions with Kerry County Council, while the scheme also includes a water adventure facility and café close to the beach.

The company says pre-application consultations have already commenced with the council, and it’s understood the applicants will not make the application until September.

Advertisement

Malachy Walsh and Partners will develop the project further over the coming months.

Any queries can be directed to the following contact address:

MWP

Engineering and Environmental Consultants

Reen Point

Blennerville

Tralee

Co Kerry

Phone: 066-7123404

Email: [email protected]

A copy of the information that was on display at the meeting is attached here.