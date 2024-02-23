Advertisement
Ceremonies for both Kenmare and Tralee Municipal Districts Awards take place

Feb 23, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Ceremonies for both Kenmare and Tralee Municipal Districts Awards take place
The Award Ceremonies for both the Kenmare and Tralee Municipal Districts Awards took place last night.

The annual awards are presented to individuals, groups, teams, and organisations, who have achieved remarkable success in recent times.

Among the recipients were Ryan Griffin who won gold and silver medals at the European Taekwondo Championships in November,

and CNN journalist Donie O'Sullivan who had reported extensively on US politics to millions of viewers worldwide.

The Killarney Municipal District Awards Night takes place tonight at 7 o'clock at the Anam Centre.

 

