Tralee and Kenmare MD Awards taking place this evening

Individuals and groups in the Tralee and Kenmare areas will be honoured by their Municipal Districts at awards ceremonies this evening.

The Tralee Municipal District Awards take place at 7 o’clock this evening in the Council Chamber at the County Buildings in Rathass.

The Kenmare Municipal District ceremony also take place at 7 o’clock this evening, in the Killorglin Area Services Centre in Killorglin.

Individuals and groups will be honoured for academic, cultural, scientific, sporting, and community work, among other themes.

Ceremonies will take place tomorrow evening in the Killarney Municipal District, and the other Municipal Districts will hold theirs next week.