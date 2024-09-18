Advertisement
News

Average Kerry household electricity bill down 3% in a year

Sep 18, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Average Kerry household electricity bill down 3% in a year
Share this article

The average cost of an electricity bill in Kerry dropped by almost 3% last year.

That’s according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, which show households in the county paid a median price of €830.

Nationally, the average household paid 880 euro in electricity bills in 2023, down 3 per cent on the previous year.

Advertisement

The report shows electricity bills in Kerry were the sixth lowest in the country in 2023.

Households in the county paid on average €830 last year, a drop of 2.7% on the year before, when the median bill was €853.

According to the figures between 2021 and 2023, there was a 37% reduction in the average cost of electricity bills in Kerry (down from €1,207).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, there was a 28% increase in the average household gas bill in the county.

The figures show the median cost in 2023 was €1,328, up from €1,005 on the year before.

This also represents a rise of over 54% when compared with 2021, when the average residential gas bill in Kerry was €760.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Councillor urges Bus Éireann to engage in discussions to address delays to MTU Kerry bus services
Advertisement
Engagement with ministers and HSE continuing to find pathway forward for Camp nursing home
Three Kerry competitors take podium positions at National Ploughing Championships yesterday
Advertisement

Recommended

Toto Schillachi Dies Aged 59
Councillor says people living near drug users want to be moved away
Councillor urges Bus Éireann to engage in discussions to address delays to MTU Kerry bus services
Engagement with ministers and HSE continuing to find pathway forward for Camp nursing home
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus