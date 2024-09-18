Average Kerry household electricity bill down 3% in a year

The average cost of an electricity bill in Kerry dropped by almost 3% last year.

That’s according to figures from the Central Statistics Office, which show households in the county paid a median price of €830.

Nationally, the average household paid 880 euro in electricity bills in 2023, down 3 per cent on the previous year.

The report shows electricity bills in Kerry were the sixth lowest in the country in 2023.

Households in the county paid on average €830 last year, a drop of 2.7% on the year before, when the median bill was €853.

According to the figures between 2021 and 2023, there was a 37% reduction in the average cost of electricity bills in Kerry (down from €1,207).

Meanwhile, there was a 28% increase in the average household gas bill in the county.

The figures show the median cost in 2023 was €1,328, up from €1,005 on the year before.

This also represents a rise of over 54% when compared with 2021, when the average residential gas bill in Kerry was €760.