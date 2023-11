A new Audi facility has opened in Kerry, with a used car showroom and full aftersales, including service, parts and accessories.

Audi Ireland and the Blackwater Motor Group have opened Audi Approved :plus Kerry, which is based in Monavalley Industrial Estate, Tralee.

This latest opening is the third Audi Approved :plus location in Ireland with two other facilities in Drogheda and Kilkenny, and marks an expansion for the Blackwater Motor Group.