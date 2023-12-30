Auctioneer says planned large-scale housing projects show confidence in Kerry housing market

Planning applications for large-scale housing projects in Kerry show that developers have confidence in the housing market in the county.

That’s the view of Paul Stephenson of Sherry Fitzgerald Stephenson Crean.

In Tralee, planning permission was granted by Kerry County Council for a 147-unit development at Cloonmore, and a 235-unit development in Lisloose, within the last two months.

Separately, the council granted permission for a 249-unit development in Killarney, but this has been appealed to An Bórd Pleanála.

Auctioneer Paul Stephenson says proposed developments like these are welcome for the local rental market.