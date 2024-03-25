Advertisement
News

Astellas Chief Manufacturing Officer expects Tralee plant to be fully up and running by 2028

Mar 25, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Astellas Chief Manufacturing Officer expects Tralee plant to be fully up and running by 2028
Share this article

The €330 million Astellas Pharma plant in Tralee will be completely up and running by 2028.

That’s according to the chief manufacturing officer of Astellas, Hideki Shima.

He said the company identified Tralee as the location for the new facility - due to the talent pool; its location; its status as a university town and for the opportunities to grow within the community.

Advertisement

The sod was officially turned at the site earlier, on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

Mr Shima expects production at the “fill-finish” facility to be fully operational within 4 years.

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley says the turning of the sod at the Astellas site - is a monumental and significant day for the county.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000
Advertisement
RDI hub launches its digital community
Kerry TD say position on retirement has not changed
Advertisement

Recommended

RDI hub launches its digital community
Price of average second-hand three-bed semi in Kerry increases to €305,000
Kerry TD say position on retirement has not changed
KSBGL Roll of Honour
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus