Astellas Chief Manufacturing Officer expects Tralee plant to be fully up and running by 2028

The €330 million Astellas Pharma plant in Tralee will be completely up and running by 2028.

That’s according to the chief manufacturing officer of Astellas, Hideki Shima.

He said the company identified Tralee as the location for the new facility - due to the talent pool; its location; its status as a university town and for the opportunities to grow within the community.

The sod was officially turned at the site earlier, on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

Mr Shima expects production at the “fill-finish” facility to be fully operational within 4 years.

Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley says the turning of the sod at the Astellas site - is a monumental and significant day for the county.