Sod to be turned at €330 million Tralee Astellas facility today

The sod will be turned at the site of the new Astellas Pharma plant in Tralee this morning.

The company announced last September that it would invest more than €330 million in the new, state-of-the-art facility at the Kerry technology park.

In December, Kerry County Council granted a ten-year planning permission to Astellas to build the facility.

The €330-million production facility will be constructed on the IDA’s greenfield site at the Kerry Technology Park in Dromtacker, Tralee.

No appeals were lodged against the planning application, which was submitted in December, meaning the development could proceed with construction.

The “fill-finish” production facility is to create 600 construction jobs over the course of the build, with a view to having the first phase of the development operational by the third quarter of 2027.

Phase one will include the main operations and production building, with associated utility and service areas.

Following the sod-turning ceremony today, Astellas Ireland will be honoured with a civic reception at County Buildings in Rathass; in recognition of their decision to develop a new €330m facility in Tralee.