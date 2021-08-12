Assessment unit in Bantry General Hospital reopens

It’s being reported an assessment unit in Bantry General Hospital has reopened.

Late last month, Bantry General Hospital closed to new admissions due to a shortage of consultants in the hospital and its acute services unit was restricted.

Today’s Irish Times is reporting the Medical Assessment Unit in the hospital has reopened and admissions are now being allowed. West Cork Independent deputy Michael Collins previously said restricted access in the Bantry hospital would impact people in West Cork and South Kerry.