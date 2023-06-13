Advertisement
News

Arts Council trusts Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising

Jun 13, 2023 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Arts Council trusts Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising Arts Council trusts Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising
Share this article

The Arts Council says it trusts the Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising and planning a way forward.

Earlier this month, Siamsa Tíre announced it's suspending all non-profit-making productions from June 17th for the remainder of the summer season.

It believes this will provide an opportunity to secure the necessary funding to review their offerings.

Advertisement

This decision was made following the loss of momentum due to closure during the pandemic, the changing face of the tourism market and the rising cost of living and energy prices.

The Arts Council says it’s supported Siamsa Tíre for many years and provided grants during the pandemic and in throughout the years.

It says it has assisted Siamsa Tíre in addressing its difficulties, adding it trusts the board will find a way of stabilising the organisation and planning a way forward that protects the valuable contribution the National Folk Theatre makes.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus