Arts Council trusts Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising

The Arts Council says it trusts the Siamsa Tíre board will find a way of stabilising and planning a way forward.

Earlier this month, Siamsa Tíre announced it's suspending all non-profit-making productions from June 17th for the remainder of the summer season.

It believes this will provide an opportunity to secure the necessary funding to review their offerings.

Advertisement

This decision was made following the loss of momentum due to closure during the pandemic, the changing face of the tourism market and the rising cost of living and energy prices.

The Arts Council says it’s supported Siamsa Tíre for many years and provided grants during the pandemic and in throughout the years.

It says it has assisted Siamsa Tíre in addressing its difficulties, adding it trusts the board will find a way of stabilising the organisation and planning a way forward that protects the valuable contribution the National Folk Theatre makes.