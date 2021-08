High rural housing density has been identified in areas around Tralee, from Killarney to Killorglin and the most westerly point of the Dingle Peninsula.

This is according to a map generated by Teagasc.

The national farm advisory service used Ordinance Survey data to map the density of residential buildings in rural Ireland.

The most densely housed area is the Galway commuter belt in Claregalway, with bands of high density in Kerry and south Wexford.