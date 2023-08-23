Advertisement
Archbishop of New York visits Killarney mass rock

Aug 23, 2023 17:50 By radiokerrynews
One of the most influential cardinals in the Catholic Church has been in Kerry this week.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who’s the Archbishop of New York, visited a mass rock in Pike Wood just outside Killarney.

Mass rocks were used as remote meeting points where priests would say mass during the time of the Penal Laws, when mass was banned in Ireland.

Cardinal Dolan says he’s said mass in many sacred places, but nothing is more meaningful than performing the Catholic liturgy on a mass rock.

