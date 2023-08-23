Archbishop of New York visits Killarney mass rock

One of the most influential cardinals in the Catholic Church has been in Kerry this week.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who’s the Archbishop of New York, visited a mass rock in Pike Wood just outside Killarney.

Mass rocks were used as remote meeting points where priests would say mass during the time of the Penal Laws, when mass was banned in Ireland.

Cardinal Dolan says he’s said mass in many sacred places, but nothing is more meaningful than performing the Catholic liturgy on a mass rock.

I’ve had the honor of celebrating Mass in many places, but I don’t know if anything is more meaningful than a Mass on this rock, recalling those brave Irish people who sacrificed everything because of their hunger for the Holy Eucharist.@thegnewsroom pic.twitter.com/6FBMXIfC3u — Cardinal Dolan (@CardinalDolan) August 21, 2023