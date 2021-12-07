Application made to erect a 24-metre high mast in Castleisland town

A planning application has been made to erect a 24-metre high mast in Castleisland town.

Vantage Towers Ltd has applied to Kerry County Council for permission to erect two telecommunication masts in the county.

It's proposing to construct a 24-metre mast, together with antennae, dishes and associated equipment, in Castleisland Co-Op Mart, Tonbwee (PRON: Tone- buí) and Knockananlig (PRON: Knock- Anne-Anne-Lig).

Advertisement

Vantage Towers Ltd also intends erecting a 36-metre high mast in Inchicorrigane East, Kilcummin.

Kerry County Council will decide on the applications by January 12th.

Advertisement