Appeal lodged against development of 90-bed nursing home in Killarney

An appeal has been lodged against planning permission granted to a new nursing home and apartment block in Killarney.

Local residents have appealed because its sheer scale could be detrimental to the reputation of the town.

This development was approved by Kerry County Council in June and consists of a 90-bed nursing home, 18 independent living units and 31 duplex apartments.

Advertisement

NKP Ltd claimed in its original planning statement that the location of the development would positively contribute to the housing needs of the region.

The Residents of Ballycasheen Road are arguing that the scale of the buildings would create an unsustainable precedent.

A second appeal was lodged by Laune Salmon and Trout Anglers Association on the basis that developers have not proven that the project would not adversely affect Killarney National Park and the Carragh River Attachment.

Advertisement

The lands earmarked for development are located at the junction of the N22 and Ballycasheen Road in Killarney.

A decision on the case will be announced by An Bord Pleanála by 6th November.