Appeal for witnesses after man left in serious condition following incident at UHK

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was left in a serious condition following an incident on the grounds of University Hospital Kerry.

Gardaí say a man in his 60s sustained a head injury at approximately 7pm last Sunday, November 7th, outside the entrance to UHK, in the course of an incident with hospital staff.

The man was treated at the hospital, before being transferred to Cork University Hospital, where his condition is currently being described as serious.

Advertisement

Gardaí are asking for anyone who was near the entrance to A&E at UHK between 5pm and 8pm last Sunday to come forward, or for anyone with dash cam footage to make it available to them.

An assault investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information can contact Tralee garda station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.