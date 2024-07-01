Bishop Ray Browne has announced the annual changes to the appointments of clergy in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

The appointments will come into effect on Wednesday, 17th July.

Furthermore, priests across all pastoral areas of the diocese will have to take up different responsibilities outside their own parishes.

The only priest to retire in the diocese this year is Fr Brendan Carmody, the parish priest of Moyvane.

Making the appointments, Bishop Ray Browne stressed the number of priests reaching retirement age in the next decade “will present a great challenge”.

Fr Brendan Walsh in Causeway will become the new parish priest of Moyvane.

Fr Gerard Finucane in Waterville will be the new parish priest in Causeway; he will also be the moderator of Ballyheigue parish.

The new Waterville parish priest, Fr Seán Jones from Killarney parish, will also be the moderator of Caherdaniel.

Fr Vitalis Barasa of St John’s Tralee will now minister in Killarney parish.

Three priests from the Eldoret diocese in Kenya have been offered to the Diocese of Kerry on loan.

In August, deacon Seán Murphy will be ordained to the priesthood, while early next year, 25 lay people will be commissioned as lay pastoral leaders in the diocese.

There are also five men in formation to become permanent deacons.