Amy Huberman to receive this year’s Maureen O’Hara award

Actor and writer Amy Huberman is to receive this year’s Maureen O’Hara award.

In 2008, the Kerry International Film Festival established the award in celebration of women who have excelled in film, TV or media.

The award will be presented to Amy Huberman at an event in Killarney on October 23rd, as part of the Kerry International Film Festival.

The festival’s running from October 20th to 23rd with film screenings, competitions and industry talks as well as showcasing a bespoke KIFF screening in Dingle on October 23rd.

The festival will present Amy Huberman with the KIFF 2022 Maureen O’ Hara Award on Saturday, 23 October via their ‘In Conversation with Amy Huberman’ event and the festival looks forward to sharing the details of this presentation in the lead into the festival.

The festival will open with a reception hosted by Randles Hotel Killarney on October 20th, which will be followed by a screening of KIFF’s opening film for 2022, Declan Reck’s Tarrac in the INEC Killarney.

The full programme can be found here.