Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day

Dec 6, 2024 17:20 By radiokerrynews
Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day
Almost €7,300 has been raised for St Vincent de Paul so far by this year’s Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day.

Today’s fundraiser is the eleventh annual Christmas Jumper Day, which has raised over €175,000 for St Vincent de Paul over the last ten years.

The fundraiser is designed to encourage and enable everyone of all ages to take part in their own local environment simply by wearing a Christmas jumper and making a donation.

St Vincent de Paul uses the funds raised for projects including food hampers, Santa gifts for children who are homeless or in direct provision, and Christmas Day Meals on Wheels.

The total raised so far for this year’s event stands at just under €7,300, and donations are still open here.

