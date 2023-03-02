Almost 900 international protection applicants in emergency accommodation or direct provision in Kerry

Almost 900 people seeking international protection are currently in emergency accommodation or direct provision centres in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman.

In Kerry, there are 880 people, who are seeking international protection, currently staying in emergency accommodation or direct provision centres.

91 of them are children.

Dublin has the highest number at 7,657 which includes 999 children, while in both Carlow and Kilkenny there’s no one seeking international protection living in direct provision centres or emergency accommodation.

The figures were provided by Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O'Gorman, following a query from Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy.

Minister O’Gorman says the State has a legal and moral obligation to assess the claims of those who seek refuge and to provide accommodation and supports in line with the Recast Reception Conditions Directive (SI 230 of 2018).

Last year, over 15,000 people arrived in Ireland seeking accommodation while their applications for international protection are processed by the International Protection Office (IPO).

As of January 29th, there are 19,635 people accommodated in the IPAS accommodation system as a whole.