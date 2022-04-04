Advertisement
Almost 17,000 visitors expected to fly into Kerry weekly over the summer

Apr 4, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Some 16,800 people are expected to fly into Kerry International Airport every week throughout the high tourism season.
Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, expects that 90% of all summer capacity will have returned to the airport by July.
People have delayed booking foreign trips as a result of the war in Ukraine and the increase in the cost of living, according to Mr Gibbons.
However, he says, the local tourism industry in Kerry looks set to recover after a period of uncertainty.

