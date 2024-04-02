Almost 11,000 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry

Almost 11,000 people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry.

That’s according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

According to the figures, 10,930 people are waiting on outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of the end of February.

There are also another 2,308 on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment in the future.

The figures show the numbers on the waiting list at the Tralee hospital rose by 9% compared to the year before; when 10,060 were awaiting inpatient and outpatient appointments.

A total of 10,559 people were awaiting outpatient appointments at UHK as of the end of February; an increase of over 1,300 (1,333) people, or 14% on February 2022.

This also represented an decrease of 1 between January and February this year.

There are 371 people on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; a drop of 55% when compared to the same period the year before.