UHK waiting lists at end of 2023 up over 2,000 on year before

Feb 10, 2024 17:25 By radiokerrynews
UHK waiting lists at end of 2023 up over 2,000 on year before
The numbers on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry at the end of December rose by over 2,000 compared to the year before.

That’s according to the latest National Treatment Purchase Fund figures.

Almost 10,200 (10,194) people are on waiting lists for outpatient and inpatient appointments at University Hospital Kerry, as of December 28th.

There are also another 2,748 people on the planned procedure list there – these are patients who have had treatment but require additional treatment at a future date.

The report shows, over 2,100 (2,116) people are on waiting lists at the Tralee hospital compared to the year before, a 26% increase.

A total of 9,964 were awaiting outpatients’ appointments at UHK as of December 28th , an increase of 25% on the year before, when 7,361 were on waiting lists.

There are 463 people on inpatient and day case lists at UHK, including for endoscopies; a drop of 55% when compared to the same period the year before.

KDL preview

Feb 10, 2024 17:02
