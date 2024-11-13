Alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes sent forward to stand trial at Tralee Circuit Court

Alleged serial fraudster Samantha Cookes has been sent forward to stand trial.

The 35-year-old, of no fixed abode, appeared before Tralee District Court this morning and was served with the book of evidence.

It’s alleged Ms Cookes defrauded the state of almost €60,000 over a four year period.

Samantha Cookes, who previously lived in Kerry posing as Carrie Jade Williams and Jade O’Sullivan, faces 55 charges.

She appeared before Judge David Waters in person at Tralee District Court, wearing a pink jumper and black trousers, and walking with a limp.

The state confirmed that two charges of theft against her have been struck out, meaning Ms Cookes now faces 55 charges including deception, fraud and 53 counts of theft.

She is accused of dishonestly, by deception, inducing the Department of Social Protection to make supplementary welfare allowance payments of almost €18,000 at the office in Tralee.

In the same time period, she’s accused of stealing monthly supplementary welfare allowance payments of €201 per month.

Then, from the second half of 2021 up to her arrest in July this year, Ms Cookes is accused of dishonestly, by deception, inducing the department to make disability allowance payments to the value of over €40,000.

Ms Cookes, who previously lived in Cahersiveen and Kenmare posing as disability activist Carrie Jade Williams; was arrested outside Tralee Post Office on July 12th, when she was due to collect a weekly disability allowance.

She had been living at an address in Connolly Park, Tralee under the name Jade O’Sullivan for the 18 months prior.

At Tralee District Court this morning, Samantha Cookes was served with the book of evidence.

Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge Waters that the DPP consent to her being sent forward for trial or a signed plea.

Ms Cookes was provided with an alibi notice – whereby if she plans to provide alibi evidence at trial, 14 days notice must be given to the state upon service of the book of evidence.

Ms Cookes' solicitor, Brendan Ahern said there was no application for bail.

Judge Waters sent Samantha Cookes forward to stand trial or a signed plea to the current sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.