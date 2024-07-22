Allegation against former Bishop Eamon Casey classified as child safe-guarding concern in one diocese and child sexual abuse in another diocese

An allegation made against the former Bishop of Kerry Eamon Casey was classified as a child safe-guarding concern by the Kerry Diocese, however the same complaint was identified as child sexual abuse by the Galway Diocese.

That’s among the findings of an RTÉ documentary, in partnership with the Irish Mail on Sunday, which examines the Catholic Church's handling of allegations against the former Bishop of Kerry and Galway Eamon Casey.

The former Bishop died in 2017.

Moyvane native and Irish Mail on Sunday journalist Anne Sheridan says the Diocese of Kerry initially refused to provide any information on any allegations made against the former Bishop.

However, following a report by the newspaper, the diocese later confirmed it had received a complaint in Kerry which related to his time as Bishop of the county.

Anne Sheridan outlines how the allegation was recorded differently by both dioceses:

If you have been affected by this story, you can freephone the Kerry Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre on 1800 633 333 or the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800 77 8888.