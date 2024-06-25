Advertisement
ALDI Ireland announces details of significant contribution to Kerry’s economy in new report

Jun 25, 2024 13:40 By radiokerrynews
ALDI Ireland has announced details of its significant contribution to Kerry’s economy in it's Economic Impact Report.

Operating eight stores in Kerry, ALDI employs 130 staff in the county and spent almost €5 million on wages annually.

In 2023, ALDI sourced €5 million of locally produced food and drink from Kerry based suppliers.

Each store is part of ALDI’s food waste reduction programme, with its Kerry stores having donated over 196,000 meals through FoodCloud to local charities.

Colin Breslin, Managing Director Buying & Services, ALDI Ireland said: "We are delighted to continue working with Kerry suppliers and expanding our Kerry based community in the upcoming year.”

