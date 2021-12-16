Advertisement
Agricultural land in Castleisland sells for €1.175 million

Dec 16, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Agricultural land in Castleisland sells for €1.175 million
Agricultural land in Castleisland has sold for well over €1.1 million.

The 45.5-acre holding in Kilcow, Castleisland sold via public auction yesterday in Castleisland for a price of €1.175 million.

This equates to an average of nearly €26,000/acre.

A spokesperson for Stuart & Company Auctioneers & Valuers, which managed the sale, says the price is indicative of the demand for good quality agricultural land in the greater Castleisland area.

While the identity of the purchaser wasn’t revealed, it’s believed to have been someone involved in farming in the region.

