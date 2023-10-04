Advertisement
News

Actress Eileen Walsh announced as recipient of Maureen O’ Hara Award

Oct 4, 2023 09:27 By radiokerrynews
Actress Eileen Walsh announced as recipient of Maureen O’ Hara Award
Share this article

Actress Eileen Walsh has been announced as the recipient of the Kerry International Film Festival 2023 Maureen O’ Hara Award.

Ms Walsh’s notable roles include The Van, The Magdalene Sisters, Pure Mule, and Catastrophe.

Eileen Walsh will be presented with the award on October 20th in Killarney.

Advertisement

The Maureen O’Hara Award was established by the Kerry International Film Festival in 2008 in celebration of women who have excelled in film, television, and/or media.

This year’s festival programme has also officially been launched; it takes place from October 19th to 22nd, celebrating its 24th edition.

 

Advertisement

More information on the festival can be found at kerryfilmfestival.com

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Number of Gardaí in Kerry dropped by over 4% in almost three years
Advertisement
Building activity in Kerry slowed during August
Fine Gael candidate says she'll pull out of election if she can't run in Tralee
Advertisement

Recommended

Number of Gardaí in Kerry dropped by over 4% in almost three years
Building activity in Kerry slowed during August
Fine Gael candidate says she'll pull out of election if she can't run in Tralee
Mark Allen wins
Sport

Mark Allen wins

Oct 3, 2023 17:00
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus