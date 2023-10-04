Actress Eileen Walsh announced as recipient of Maureen O’ Hara Award

Actress Eileen Walsh has been announced as the recipient of the Kerry International Film Festival 2023 Maureen O’ Hara Award.

Ms Walsh’s notable roles include The Van, The Magdalene Sisters, Pure Mule, and Catastrophe.

Eileen Walsh will be presented with the award on October 20th in Killarney.

The Maureen O’Hara Award was established by the Kerry International Film Festival in 2008 in celebration of women who have excelled in film, television, and/or media.

This year’s festival programme has also officially been launched; it takes place from October 19th to 22nd, celebrating its 24th edition.

More information on the festival can be found at kerryfilmfestival.com