Acclaimed artist Pauline Bewick dies

Jul 29, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Acclaimed artist Pauline Bewick dies
One of Ireland’s most acclaimed artists, Pauline Bewick, has died.

Ms Bewick, who was in her 80s, died at her home in Caragh Lake.

Born in 1935 in England, she spent much of her life in Kerry.

Pauline Bewick was a sculptor, she painted in oil and  also worked with cloth.

However, she was most associated with water colours.

In 2006, she donated a collection of 200 works to Killorglin Library and to Waterford Institute of Technology.

Here Pauline Bewick describes her love of Kerry.

The Cathaoirleach of Kenmare Municipal District Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen paid tribute to Pauline Bewick and offered his sympathies to her family.

Cllr O'Connor-Scarteen said she was a wonderfully gifted artist who had made Kerry a hub for other artists and creatives.

She will repose at her residence in Treanmanagh from 4 to 8pm this Sunday.

Private family cremation will take place in Island Crematorium in Cork on Monday.

https://rip.ie/death-notice/pauline-bewick-melia-glenbeigh-kerry/503278#!photo

