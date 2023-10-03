Advertisement
75 years of Kerry politics comes to an end

Oct 3, 2023 13:35 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Patrick Connor-Scarteen (Fine Gael) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A South Kerry political dynasty is coming to an end, as sitting Councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen has announced he won’t contest the next local election.

His decisions beings an end to 75 years of unbroken public and political service by the O’Connor-Scarteen family in Kerry.

The 46-year-old says he’ll continue to serve the people of Kerry until his current term in the council ends next June.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says his decision not to contest next year’s local elections was not taken lightly.

He says he’s had no bad experiences with politics, but decided to stand down from the council for personal reasons:

The O’Connor-Scarteens have been steeped in politics for over 100 years, going back as far as the revolutionary period.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen’s decision ends a long-standing tradition of the family in Kerry County Council.

75 years ago, in October 1948, his grandfather Pat was elected to Kerry County Council and later served as a TD.

Patrick’s father Michael along with his granduncle Tim were also members of Kerry County Council and Patrick followed in their footsteps, first being elected to the council in 2009.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen says he will miss certain aspects of political life and says he’s proud of what he’s achieved in his 14 years in the council.

