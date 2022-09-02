Advertisement
Event to mark the centenary of murder of O’Connor-Scarteen brothers this Sunday

Sep 2, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Event to mark the centenary of murder of O'Connor-Scarteen brothers this Sunday
Photo: Pixabay
This Sunday marks the 100th anniversary of the murder of Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen.

The brothers were National Army Officers in 1922, who’d participated in the Kenmare landings just days before their deaths.

The landings were a key moment in the Irish Civil War and in the break-up of the Munster Republic, which was then held by anti-treaty forces.

Fine Gael councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen is the grand-nephew of Tom and John.

A commemoration will take place on Sunday, in the old Kenmare cemetery, near Sheen falls Lodge, at 1.30pm; people are being urged to arrive early.

Cllr Patrick O’Connor Scarteen says it’s important to remember the events of the past without bitterness:

