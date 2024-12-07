75% of call out tended to by KCC so far

Kerry County Council are still tending to calls as a result of Storm Darragh.

The council have received 111 calls to their emergency number with 75% of the calls resolved.

Most roads have been cleared however some remain closed due to fallen power-lines.

Caution is still advised on all roads with debris and branches.

The council is thanking their crew members who've been responding to calls overnight and throughout today

For further updates visit the Kerry County Councils page on X.