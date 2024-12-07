Advertisement
News

75% of call out tended to by KCC so far

Dec 7, 2024 17:43 By radiokerrynews
75% of call out tended to by KCC so far
Share this article

Kerry County Council are still tending to calls as a result of Storm Darragh.

The council have received 111 calls to their emergency number with 75% of the calls resolved.

Most roads have been cleared however some remain closed due to fallen power-lines.

Advertisement

Caution is still advised on all roads with debris and branches.

The council is thanking their crew members who've been responding to calls overnight and throughout today

For further updates visit the Kerry County Councils page on X.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

More than 4,000 customers without power this evening
Advertisement
12,000 customers without power this lunchtime
New video released showing efforts to combat rhododendron in Killarney National Park
Advertisement

Recommended

More than 4,000 customers without power this evening
West Ham forward involved in car accident
Celtic nine points clear
Ireland claim victory in T20 series against Bangladesh
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus