There will be 72 free events for young people to explore their creativity in Kerry next month.

The national day of free creativity for children and teenagers - Cruinniú na nÓg - will take place on Saturday, the 15th of June.

Ireland is the first, and only, country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for under 18s.

Kerry County Council's Arts Office is curating events in Kerry.

Lego and robotics workshops, drawing with nature, clay creations, animation workshops and art and meditation workshops are some of the events being offered.

https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/