Advertisement
News

72 free events for young people to explore their creativity in Kerry next month

Jun 1, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
72 free events for young people to explore their creativity in Kerry next month
Cruinniú na nÓg Kerry - Mini Music Movers Workshop Killarney
Share this article

There will be 72 free events for young people to explore their creativity in Kerry next month.

The national day of free creativity for children and teenagers - Cruinniú na nÓg - will take place on Saturday, the 15th of June.

Ireland is the first, and only, country in the world to have a national day of free creativity for under 18s.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council's Arts Office is curating events in Kerry.

Lego and robotics workshops, drawing with nature, clay creations, animation workshops and art and meditation workshops are some of the events being offered.

https://cruinniu.creativeireland.gov.ie/

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Department says no proposal to use Ballymullen barracks for asylum seekers
Advertisement
38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night
Advertisement

Recommended

Department says no proposal to use Ballymullen barracks for asylum seekers
38 homeless adults in Kerry during last week of  April
Kerry cricket teams play today
Calls for people interested in organising event for Culture Night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus