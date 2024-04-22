Advertisement
News

67 new homes officially opened in Castleisland

Apr 22, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
67 new homes officially opened in Castleisland
67 new homes in Castleisland have been officially launched today.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and Mayor of Kerry, Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane officially opened the Approved Housing Bodies (AHBs) homes.

These homes are being provided by two Approved Housing Bodies, Co-operative Housing Ireland and Focus Housing Association.

Speaking at the launch, Sr. Stanislaus Kennedy, a Lispole native and Founder and Life President of Focus Ireland said this development is very special to her, as it's in her own county and helps to meet the growing housing challenges in rural areas.

