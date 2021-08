6% of people in Munster do not intend getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

An Ipsos MRBI poll, published in today’s Irish Independent, gauged the opinions of people across all four provinces.

Nationally, 91% of people surveyed were either already vaccinated or intend getting a COVID vaccine.

In Munster, this increases to 92%, with 2% currently unsure, while the remaining 6% do not intend getting a COVID vaccine.