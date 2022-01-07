Advertisement
News

5 Kerry schools show 100% of Leaving Cert students going on to higher education in Ireland

Jan 7, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
5 Kerry schools show 100% of Leaving Cert students going on to higher education in Ireland
100% of Leaving Certificate students at 5 Kerry secondary schools went on to third level education in 2021 according to figures published today.

The figures show the numbers that enrolled in a higher education college in Ireland last autumn.

They do not include students that went on to PLC courses, apprenticeships or colleges abroad.

The Feeder Schools Data shows that in 2021 - 100% of Leaving Cert Students from Intermediate School, Killorglin, Colaiste Ide in Dingle, Gaelcholaiste Chiarrai in Tralee, St Brigids Secondary School in Killarney and Presentation Secondary School in Listowel went on to higher education colleges in Ireland.

Castleisland Community College, Tarbert Comprehensive School and Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra in Rathmore showed levels of over 90%.

Colaiste na Sceilige in Caherciveen and Mercy Mounthawk in Tralee both had 89% of Leaving Cert students progressing to colleges in Ireland.

The most popular choices of colleges for Kerry students were the Munster Technological University, the University of Limerick, UCC and Mary Immaculate College.

