47 healthcare associated infections recorded in UHK last year

There were 47 healthcare associated infections recorded in University Hospital Kerry last year.

According to the Irish Times, 21 patients acquired Clostridium Difficile or C-diff while in hospital in 2021.

C-diff is a bacteria which lives in the gut and cause severe illness.

Advertisement

12 patients picked up the bloodstream infection, S aureus, while in the hospital, of which five developed into MRSA.

Meanwhile, eight people are recorded to have caught Covid-19 while being cared for in UHK.