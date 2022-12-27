Advertisement
47 healthcare associated infections recorded in UHK last year

Dec 27, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
There were 47 healthcare associated infections recorded in University Hospital Kerry last year.

According to the Irish Times, 21 patients acquired Clostridium Difficile or C-diff while in hospital in 2021.

C-diff is a bacteria which lives in the gut and cause severe illness.

12 patients picked up the bloodstream infection, S aureus, while in the hospital, of which five developed into MRSA.

Meanwhile, eight people are recorded to have caught Covid-19 while being cared for in UHK.

 

