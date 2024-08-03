Advertisement
421 planning applications for dwellings granted in Kerry in first quarter of 2024

Aug 3, 2024 18:20 By radiokerrynews
Over 400 planning applications for dwellings were granted in Kerry in the first three months of this year.

That’s according to figures released in the CSO’s first quarter planning permission report 2024.

It shows nationally there was an annual decrease of more than 28% in the total number of dwelling units approved in the period.

The figures show that a total of 421 dwellings were granted planning in Kerry in the first three months of 2024.

"All houses" accounted for 275 units which received approval in the first quarter of the year.

Planning was granted for 146 apartments in the county, one of the highest numbers nationwide outside of Dublin.

The CSO report shows that planning for 276 developments were approved in Kerry over the period.

Permission was granted for 64 new construction dwellings in the county; 78 extensions received the green light, 49 alterations and conversions were approved, while 85 new construction – other, were granted permission.

The report by the Central Statistics Office shows in the South West Region, made up of Kerry and Cork, a total of 873 developments were granted permission.

Dwellings accounted for over 61% of these, Commercial buildings; and building for agriculture, made up just below 6%; Industrial buildings (2%), Government – health & education (2%), other buildings for social use (0.8%) civil engineering (8.8%) and other (13.2%) accounted for the remainder of these.

 

