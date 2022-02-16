Advertisement
News

42 older people experienced 24 hour trolley wait for admission to UHK

Feb 16, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrynews
42 older people experienced 24 hour trolley wait for admission to UHK 42 older people experienced 24 hour trolley wait for admission to UHK
Share this article

Over 40 older people waited at least 24 hours for admission to a hospital bed in University Hospital Kerry in January.

According to the Irish Examiner, 42 people aged over 75 waited on chairs and trolleys in the emergency department for a day or more.

The figures, which were released to Sinn Féin's spokesperson on health, David Cullinane, show that over 1,000 older people were subjected to a day's wait in hospitals across the country last month.

Advertisement

Cork University Hospital was the worst affected with 173 patients waiting 24 hours for admission.

20 patients are currently waiting for beds in UHK, according to today's INMO Trolley Watch.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus