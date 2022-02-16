42 older people experienced 24 hour trolley wait for admission to UHK

Over 40 older people waited at least 24 hours for admission to a hospital bed in University Hospital Kerry in January.

According to the Irish Examiner, 42 people aged over 75 waited on chairs and trolleys in the emergency department for a day or more.

The figures, which were released to Sinn Féin's spokesperson on health, David Cullinane, show that over 1,000 older people were subjected to a day's wait in hospitals across the country last month.

Cork University Hospital was the worst affected with 173 patients waiting 24 hours for admission.

20 patients are currently waiting for beds in UHK, according to today's INMO Trolley Watch.