Advertisement
News

355 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023

Sep 21, 2024 13:25 By radiokerrynews
355 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023
Share this article

355 births were registered in Kerry in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to the CSO Vital Statistics report, which shows the birth rate in the county between January and March was 8.7%

The Central Statistics Office report shows of the 355 births registered in Kerry in the first quarter this year - 186 females and 169 males were born.

Advertisement

The 30-34 age category accounted for the highest number of births registered by age of mother, with 125 recorded.

The 35-39 age range had the second highest amount of new born registrations, with 101.

48 births were recorded in Kerry in the 25-29 age category, mothers aged 20-24 years accounted for 34 births, and 5 births were recorded to mothers under 20 years of age.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, mothers aged 40 years and over accounted for 42 births registered in Kerry, between January and March.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gardaí issue advice on traffic and parking for Listowel Races
Advertisement
Planning sought for medical facility in Manor West
Period house in Tralee sold for over €1.3 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Gardaí issue advice on traffic and parking for Listowel Races
3 Kerry FC Academy Teams in Action today
Planning sought for medical facility in Manor West
Racing at home today in Navan and Gowran Park
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus