355 births recorded in Kerry in the fourth quarter of 2023

355 births were registered in Kerry in the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to the CSO Vital Statistics report, which shows the birth rate in the county between January and March was 8.7%

The Central Statistics Office report shows of the 355 births registered in Kerry in the first quarter this year - 186 females and 169 males were born.

Advertisement

The 30-34 age category accounted for the highest number of births registered by age of mother, with 125 recorded.

The 35-39 age range had the second highest amount of new born registrations, with 101.

48 births were recorded in Kerry in the 25-29 age category, mothers aged 20-24 years accounted for 34 births, and 5 births were recorded to mothers under 20 years of age.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, mothers aged 40 years and over accounted for 42 births registered in Kerry, between January and March.