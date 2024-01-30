Advertisement
35% drop in fines issued to Kerry motorist for driving without seatbelts

Jan 30, 2024

There has been a 35% drop over a five-year period - in fines issued to Kerry motorist for driving without seatbelts.

That’s according to figures presented at the recent Kerry Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The statistics show that in 2019, 454 fixed charged notices were issued; while 296 drivers were fined last year - a 35% drop.

This also represents an 8% drop year-on-year, on the 2022 figure (when 323 fines were issued).

Meanwhile, almost 390 (388) motorist in the county were fined for driving without a seatbelt in 2020, while Gardaí issued just under 280 (278) fines in 2021.

