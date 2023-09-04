Kerry gardaí concerned at high numbers not wearing seatbelts and drink or drug driving

Gardaí in Kerry are concerned at the high numbers of people not wearing seatbelts and the numbers drink or drug driving.

Inspector Gary O'Carroll of the Roads Policing Unit in Kerry says nearly one person a day has been arrested every day in Kerry this year for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a total of 227.

Kerry gardaí have also issued 220 fines issued for not wearing seatbelts this year, along with over 1,800 speeding fines, and 850 for mobile phone offences.

Inspector Gary O'Carroll is concerned about these high numbers.

Meanwhile Inspector Gary O'Carroll has issued an appeal for information on the fatal road collision in mid-Kerry.

A male cyclist in his 60s died when his bike and a car collided on the Killorglin to Cromane Road yesterday morning.

A woman, aged in her 20s, remains in custody following the incident.

Inspector Gary O'Carroll is asking anyone who was in the area and may have information, to make contact.