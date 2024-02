Kerry County Council issued 31 fines over a four year period to owners of restricted dog breeds for having the animals off the lead.

The council issued 10 fines in 2020, 7 in 2021, 6 in 2022 and 8 last year.

Kerry had the seventh-highest number of such fines being issued according to national local authority statistics.

The figures were released to the Irish Independent.

Breeds of dogs on the restricted list include German Shepherds, American bull terriers and Rottweilers.