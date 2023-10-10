Nine fines issued for dog fouling in Kerry so far this year

Nine people have received fines for dog fouling in Kerry so far this year.

Kerry County Council provided the update to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

It comes as councillors at the meeting discussed the issue of dog fouling at beaches in Kerry ruining the experience for international tourists and locals.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says its dog and litter wardens, and enforcement officers continued to carry out patrols in towns, beaches, and amenity areas, with a view to reducing the level of dog fouling.

The council says 71 of these patrols were carried out between January to the end of July, with 41 in the Tralee MD area.

During these patrols, they met with dog walkers, asked them how they dispose of their dog’s waste, and ensure that dogs are under effectual control.

Advertisement

The council says that nine penalty notices were issued in Kerry during that time for dog fouling, contrary to Section 22 of the Litter Pollution Act.

The council noted that these joint patrols will continue in the coming months in known, or reported, problem areas, and it encouraged councillors who are aware of any specific problem areas, to contact the environment section of Kerry County Council.

At the meeting, Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris said she noticed bags of dog foul being placed along posts on Banna beach, which she says is down to a lack of bins and signage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, over 8,600 dog licences were issued in Kerry up to the end of July.

44 fines relating to dogs were issued in the first seven months of the year, and 108 dogs were rehomed during that time.

At last Friday's (September 15th) meeting of Killarney Municipal District, Kerry County Council officials informed councillors of the areas that are patrolled for dog fouling in the MD.

Advertisement

These are Port Road, Mission Road, Castlefalls Estate and cycle area, Muckross Road, Countess Road, Rookery Road, Ross Road and Killarney Town Centre.