29-year-old to be ordained a priest today in Kerry

A 29-year-old man is to be ordained a priest in the Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

Deacon Seán Murphy from Glenbeigh will be ordained in his home parish, St James’s Church in Glenbeigh, today (Sunday) at 3pm.

Last year, just one priest was ordained in the diocese.

Bishop of Kerry, Fr Ray Browne, announced the ordination of Deacon Murphy in a statement earlier this summer.

He also noted that the diocese had been offered three priests on loan from a diocese in Kenya, and that it’s hoped these clergymen will come to Kerry in the months ahead.