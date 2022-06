Three people have been arrested and questioned in relation to a violent attack on a young man in Killarney town centre on May 21st.

A video circulated on social media showed teenage boys knocking the victim to the ground.

The video showed the teenagers kicking and punching the young man.

Advertisement

Some of the kicks and blows struck the young man in the head.

The assault happened at Chapel Lane, just off New Street, on Saturday evening, May 21st.