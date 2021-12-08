There are 2,800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry still without power this evening following Storm Barra.

ESB crews will work late into the night to restore power to as many customers as possible tonight.

Today their focus was making networks safe and getting supply back to as many customers as they could. However, ESB Networks' Area manager for Kerry Sean Scannell says it could be Friday before power is returned to all parts of Kerry, particularly areas with smaller, individual faults.