Advertisement
News

2,800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry still without power this evening

Dec 8, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
2,800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry still without power this evening 2,800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry still without power this evening
Photo: ESB Networks
Share this article

There are 2,800 homes, businesses and farms in Kerry still without power this evening following Storm Barra.

ESB crews will work late into the night to restore power to as many customers as possible tonight.

Today their focus was making networks safe and getting supply back to as many customers as they could. However, ESB Networks' Area manager for Kerry Sean Scannell says it could be Friday before power is returned to all parts of Kerry, particularly areas with smaller, individual faults.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus